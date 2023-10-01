Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. 6,366,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299,569. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

