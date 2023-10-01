Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

