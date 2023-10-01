Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $437.26. The stock had a trading volume of 275,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,718. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day moving average of $413.76.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,020. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

