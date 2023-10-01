Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

