Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after buying an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after buying an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $444,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,582. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.