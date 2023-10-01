Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,845,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 855,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

