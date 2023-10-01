Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $272.31. 1,002,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,708. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.74 and a 200 day moving average of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.