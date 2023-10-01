Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

WMB stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,513,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

