Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

