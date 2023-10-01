Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.87. 5,034,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $176.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.