Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,405,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

