Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.13 and a 200-day moving average of $538.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

