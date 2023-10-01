Balancer Price Tops $3.38 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00012430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $177.42 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 59,380,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,451,273 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

