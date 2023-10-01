Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.7 %

BBD opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,765,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 465.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,109,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

