Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

BSAC stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $593.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

