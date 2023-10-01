Bank of America Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $147.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CHK stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

