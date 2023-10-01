Bank of America Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $150.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $87.31 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

