Barclays Begins Coverage on Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,230 ($27.23) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,126 ($25.96).

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Company Profile

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,908.50 ($23.31) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,728.59 ($21.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,656 ($32.43). The stock has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,514.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,268.52.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

