Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,230

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,290 ($27.96) to GBX 2,230 ($27.23) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.48) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.35) to GBX 2,200 ($26.87) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

BURBY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

