Barclays Lowers ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 445

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.50) to GBX 445 ($5.43) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.72) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 940 ($11.48) to GBX 760 ($9.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 738.75 ($9.02).
ASOS Stock Down 1.4 %
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
