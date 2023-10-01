BCK Partners Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,313,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

