Beacon Financial Group Acquires 11,016 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,498 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.79. 1,045,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

