Beacon Financial Group Buys 171,818 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171,818 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 2.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 784,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,673. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.