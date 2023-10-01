Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,933. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

