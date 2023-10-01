Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 331,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,492. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

