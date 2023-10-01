Beacon Financial Group Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

