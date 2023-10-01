Beacon Financial Group Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

NVS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 1,384,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.24 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.