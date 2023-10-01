Beacon Financial Group Has $4.26 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,748,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,780,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after acquiring an additional 825,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. 1,506,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,564. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

