Beacon Financial Group Has $4.86 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.42. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.