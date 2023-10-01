Beacon Financial Group Has $8.07 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,954,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,964,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 163,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,864. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.