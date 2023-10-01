Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 624,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

