Beacon Financial Group Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Eaton by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

ETN stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.28. 1,317,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.