Beacon Financial Group Sells 156 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 5,308,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,437. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

