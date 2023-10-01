Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,676 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,645,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,840,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

