Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,109 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

