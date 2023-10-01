Beacon Financial Group Sells 266 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.74. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

