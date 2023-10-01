Beacon Financial Group Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,357,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

