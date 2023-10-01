Belden (NYSE:BDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

BDC stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

