Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLPH. Laidlaw cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Brookline Capital Management cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

BLPH stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

