Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 278 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 2,366,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,315. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.