Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 3,331 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 78.1% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,575,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

