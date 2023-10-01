Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,053 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.31. 1,447,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,754. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

