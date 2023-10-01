Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.92. 7,299,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,062,866. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

