Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

