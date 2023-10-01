Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

ALL stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,944. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

