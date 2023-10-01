Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

F stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,364,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,922,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.