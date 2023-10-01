Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $6.49 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,377. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.