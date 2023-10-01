Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 364,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $16,497,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $155.87. 5,034,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

