Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $137.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.