Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. 19,047,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

